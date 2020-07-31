Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for July 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

Nevada recorded an additional 29 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage, and did not occur in one day.

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 48,088 cases, an increase of 1,264 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 1,052 were in Clark County, with 179 in Washoe County, and the other 33 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 616,731 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 9,443 since yesterday.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at 1,029 new cases per day.

According to Cage, data continues to suggest a slowing of growth rates related to both new cases and hospitalizations.

Currently, 1,149 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada as of July 30.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 77% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 63% for all patients.

About 42% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

In Nevada’s COVID experience, it is suggested that 28% of patients will require ICU, 15% will require mechanical ventilation, and 1-2% of cases are fatal.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 7,281 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

Peek says the Deloitte contact tracing team continues to supporting tracing in Clark County solely right now.

They’ve made 857 calls to people possibly exposed to the virus, as of 8 p.m. yesterday, this includes:

113 inbound call

744 outbound calls made

Since the surge staff team began contacting the public on July 18 to notify them of possible exposure to the virus, a total of 33,341 calls have been logged.

Regarding their texting campaign, they’ve made:

927 outbound texts

540 unique outbound communications

81% response rate from those contacts

Given the increase in numbers, it is extremely important to social distance, wear a face covering, not socialize in big groups, and maintain general hygiene and cleanliness, Peek reminded call listeners.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.