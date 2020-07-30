Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for July 30

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community, Health Services, was joined by Dr. Mark Pandori, Nevada’s Chief of Testing, to provide updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response, testing and reporting in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

Nevada recorded an additional 21 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Peek.

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 46,824 cases, an increase of 1,018 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 848 were in Clark County, with 104 in Washoe County, and the other 66 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 607,288 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 10,493 since yesterday.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at 986 new cases per day.

According to Peek, data continues to suggest a slowing of growth rates related to both new cases and hospitalizations.

Currently, 1,145 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada as of July 29. That is up 100 as of July 18, according to their data.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 76% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 61% for all patients.

About 41% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

Peek shared that hospital occupancy rates continue to rise but are slower than in late-June. However, some individual facilities within regions are being stressed with high all cause occupancy rates.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 7,135 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

Peek says the Deloitte contact tracing team continues to supporting tracing in Clark County solely right now.

They’ve made 752 calls to people possibly exposed to the virus, as of 8 p.m. yesterday, this includes:

47 inbound call

705 outbound calls made

Regarding their texting campaign to reach people identified as having been in contact with a person who tested positive with COVID-19, they made:

872 outbound texts

467 unique outbound communications

84% response rate from those contacts

FUNDING

The Legislative Interim Finance Committee met and approved DHHS requests for:

CARES request for funds for the WIC program that provides food, health information and support for women, infants and children was approved for home delivery to participants across the state

$85 million in CARES funding was approved to support COVID-19 testing, disease investigation, and contact tracing

STATE LAB UPDATE

Dr. Mark Pandori, NV State Public Health Lab reports:

The Nevada testing team will be meeting with the CDC next week and with other PH labs to discuss use of new Influenza/SARSCOV2 test.

The new test is essentially a combo test that will enable the labs to identify and differentiate flu cases from COVID-19 cases as the flu season approaches.

Throughout the State, testing volume remains high, affecting turnaround times. The demand for lab services is extremely high. This is true nationwide, for both private and public testing labs.

Given the increase in numbers, it is extremely important to social distance, wear a face covering, not socialize in big groups, and maintain general hygiene and cleanliness.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.