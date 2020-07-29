Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for July 29

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services and Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director provided an update on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of today, Nevada has logged 45,806 cases, an increase of 870 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 811 were in Clark County, with 38 in Washoe County, and the other 21 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 596,795 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 11,059 since yesterday.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at 1,021 new cases per day.

Data continues to suggest a slowing of growth rates related to both new cases and hospitalizations.

Nevada recorded 21 deaths today. Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago.

In the update, Cage said Nevada has 1,110 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of yesterday, July 28.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are 74% while intensive care units (ICU) are at an occupancy rate of 63%, with 42% of the ventilators statewide are in use right now for all patients.

Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 028 was released on July 28 to further support a safe, efficient, and equitable return to school buildings for the 2020-2021 school year.

Key aspects of the directive include the following:

Face coverings are mandatory for all K-12 students and all school staff. Exemptions may be approved by school building leaders if medical conditions are documented by a medical professional.

Face coverings are mandatory, without exceptions, for all other adults in school settings, including parents, vendors, volunteers, visitors, and others.

Students and staff are required to follow quarantine and isolation protocols and guidelines when a positive COVID19 case, presumptive case, or contact with a presumptive case occurs.

CONTACT TRACING EFFORTS

Since the State’s first case of COVID-19 through yesterday, they have identified 7,000 new COVID-19 cases as a result of contact tracing, according to Peek.

Peek reminded listeners on the media call, per new CDC guidance, isolation is a vital part of keeping our community safe, and for those that have received a positive test for COVID-19.

IMPORTANCE OF ISOLATION

It is important to understand when it is safe to leave isolation and return to activities such as work and grocery shopping, so Peek shared that new research emphasizes the symptom-based strategy as the criteria someone needs to meet to be cleared from isolation, and no longer recommends the test-based strategy.

For patients able to complete their isolation at home, the criteria is as follows:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 24 hours have passed since the last fever

Symptoms have improved

This is the method individuals and employers should use when they are assessing if someone is safe to resume essential activities and return to work after infection with COVID-19.

If someone is identified as a contact to a known case but is not symptomatic and has not had a positive test for COVID-19, it is still very important they quarantine for 14 days because it is possible to develop the disease in this time period if they have been exposed, stated Peek.

The difference between quarantine and isolation are as follows:

Quarantine : Keeps someone who was in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 away from others. Stay home for 14 days after your last contact and watch for symptoms to develop.

: Keeps someone who was in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 away from others. Stay home for 14 days after your last contact and watch for symptoms to develop. Isolation: Keeps someone who is sick or tested positive for COVID-19 without symptoms away from others, even in their own home. Stay home for at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared, and at least 24 hours with no fever, without fever-reducing medication and when symptoms have improved.

For those who are isolating or in quarantine at home, resources are available to help them stay home. They include, but are not limited to:

People who are using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can purchase groceries online through Walmart and Amazon.

Nevada CAN, available through Nevada 211, has resources for seniors to request help including food, prescriptions, or even a check-in phone call.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.