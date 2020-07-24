Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for July 24

CARSON CITY, NV (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

As of today, Nevada has logged 40,885 cases, an increase of 966 cases since yesterday. Of these new cases, 791 were in Clark County, with 124 in Washoe County. The other 51 were spread throughout the State.

In Nevada, 13 deaths were reported.

There is a total of 537,720 PCR tests completed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with an increase of 11,427 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 9.7%. The daily positivity rate is 11.9%.

For the most recent 7-day period ending July 23, cases are growing at 1,084 new cases per day.

For comparison, the growth rate for the 7-day period ending June 30 was 644 new cases per day. The growth rate for the 7-day period ending May 31 was 116 new cases per day.

In the most recent 7-day period, Nevada tested 14.4% or 1000 population a week and had an average test positivity of 18.2%, which is an indicator of high levels of the virus in our community.

Nevada’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to increase steadily.

Intensive care therapies such as mechanical ventilation and high-flow nasal cannula interventions are also rising, however, at a much slower pace with no immediate concern of exceeding ventilator capacity.

In Nevada, as with the rest of America, qualified critical care nurses are in short supply.

Nevada has 1,160 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of yesterday, July 23, 2020.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are 76% while intensive care units (ICU) are at an occupancy rate of 69%.

About 41% of the ventilators statewide are in use right now for all patients.

Since the State’s first case of COVID-19 through yesterday, the response team has identified 6,454 new COVID-19 cases (40,885) as a result of contact tracing.

This means that we were able to identify more than 6,000 people who may not have known they were exposed to a positive case, who were then able to get tested and get connected to resources.

Contact tracers through the State’s contract with Deloitte are working 12 hours a day, seven days a week in Clark County, to complement state and county efforts.

Agents logged 837 calls as of 8 p.m. on July 23. Of those calls, 91 were inbound and 746 were outbound.

The text message campaign resulted in 971 total SMS messages sent, with 540 unique outbound communications and a 73% response rate from unique contacts.

Nevada has been invited to participate in the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) Pilot testing, one of four states accepted to participate in this program.

This project is designed to develop a COVID-19 vaccination registry that allows for timely and accurate collection of data from the provider community and for reporting and analysis.

All of today’s data is provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Questions were taken from the media and more information was provided on perceived results from mandatory face-covering efforts.

Cage says there is an indication that daily positivity rates and confirmed cases have stabilized in the 4 weeks since the mask mandate. They believe the spike in cases seen last week was due to the July 4 weekend.

According to Cage, enforcement and compliance numbers are increasing as well.

“We would expect to see a continued decline in cases if in fact masks were having an impact,” said Cage.

Julia added, “There is no way to look in hindsight how Nevada would look with a mandate and without a mandate.”

With cases fluctuating, and as we hit peak capacity with limited resources, Cage says they are always looking at ways to increase lab capacity and reducing turnaround times on testing.

Peek emphasized that Nevada is 11 times higher than the WHO recommended testing rate, based on our population, and that they don’t only look at case count but also positivity and hospitalizations to understand how the pandemic is progressing in our state.

More details were provided on the vaccination registry. Peek added, “Nevada has one of the best vaccination registries,” in good standing with the CDC.