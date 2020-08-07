Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

Nevada recorded an additional 20 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 54,533 cases, an increase of 976 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 806 were in Clark County, with 123 in Washoe County, and the other 47 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 679,282 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 12,492 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.4% and the daily test positivity rate is 17.8%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at 921 new cases per day.

According to Cage, data continues to suggest a slowing of growth rates related to both new cases and hospitalizations.

Currently, 1,035 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada as of yesterday, Aug. 6.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 77% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 67% for all patients.

About 43% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 8,059 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

The Deloitte contact tracing team has logged a total of 38,909 calls since they started on June 18.

The state reports success with the hiring of 100 case investigators and say they will hire an additional 100 to support SNHD. Of those hired, 50 will start next week, and the other 50 the following week.

Given the increase in numbers, Peek reminded the public it is extremely important to social distance and wear face-covering at social events outside of business with your family and friends.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.