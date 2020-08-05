Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

Nevada recorded an additional 28 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 52,820 cases, an increase of 649 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 566 were in Clark County, with 57 in Washoe County, and the other 26 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 650,621 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 2,944 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.2% and the daily test positivity rate is 14.3%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at 1,003 new cases per day.

According to Cage, data continues to suggest a slowing of growth rates related to both new cases and hospitalizations.

Currently, 1,148 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada as of yesterday, Aug. 4.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 77% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 67% for all patients.

About 46% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 7,823 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

The Deloitte contact tracing team has logged a total of 36,898 calls since they started on June 18.

Given the increase in numbers, it is extremely important to social distance, wear a face covering, not socialize in big groups, and maintain general hygiene and cleanliness, Peek reminded call listeners.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.