Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

Nevada recorded an additional 15 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage, and did not occur in one day.

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 52,179 cases, an increase of 980 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 931 were in Clark County, with 26 in Washoe County, and the other 23 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 647,677 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 6,012 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.2% and the daily test positivity rate is 16.2%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at 1,035 new cases per day.

According to Cage, data continues to suggest a slowing of growth rates related to both new cases and hospitalizations.

Currently, 1,146 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada as of yesterday, Aug. 3.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 75% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 72% for all patients.

About 45% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 7,652 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

Given the increase in numbers, it is extremely important to social distance, wear a face covering, not socialize in big groups, and maintain general hygiene and cleanliness, Peek reminded call listeners.

WEBSITE DASHBOARD UPDATES

Cage shared regarding changes made to the website’s dashboard this morning, the daily test positivity rate and number of tests per 1,000 per week are reported on a 5-day lag, 4 day lag from the specimen collection until reporting, plus one day for dashboard updates.

When available, lab data is attributed to the specimen collection date, if unavailable, it is attributed to date reported to the state public health division.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.