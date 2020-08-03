Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 3

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

Nevada recorded an additional 15 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage, and did not occur in one day.

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 51,199 cases, an increase of 994 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 919 were in Clark County, with 50 in Washoe County, and the other 25 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 641,665 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 4,639 since yesterday.

According to Cage, the low number is due to DHHS working with their data vendor to discover a reporting issue. The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.6% and the daily test positivity rate was not reported due to the reporting issue.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at 1,053 new cases per day.

According to Cage, data continues to suggest a slowing of growth rates related to both new cases and hospitalizations.

Currently, 1,152 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada as of yesterday.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 76% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 66% for all patients.

About 45% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 7,436 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

Given the increase in numbers, it is extremely important to social distance, wear a face covering, not socialize in big groups, and maintain general hygiene and cleanliness, Peek reminded call listeners.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.