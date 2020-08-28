Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update, researchers report possible reinfection case in Washoe county

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services and Dr. Mark W. Pandori, Nevada’s Chief of Testing at the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response efforts in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded an additional 16 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

INFECTION RATES

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 67,852 cases, an increase of 632 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 536 were in Clark County, with 73 in Washoe County, and the other 23 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 837,057 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 8,126 since yesterday.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 488 new cases per day.

There are 707 hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported in Nevada.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 13,520 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

Nevada continues to encourage the download of the proximity-based app “COVID TRACE” for Apple and Google devices. Those with questions about this application can email health@covidtrace.com.

STATE LABORATORY UPDATE

Dr. Mark Pandori, Nevada’s Chief of Testing at the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory was on the media call today with an update on testing.

The laboratory continues to work on a test that can simultaneously screen for influenza and COVID-19 as the flu season approaches. Pandori says both Nevada state labs should start offering that test in mid-September.

The state will also provide an update in September regarding antibody studies conducted by UNR School of Medicine and a Health Center in Reno to look at the presence of antibodies in the community.

Have you recovered from COVID-19? Email NVcovidStory@gmail.com and you can help us stop the spread by sharing your story. #StopTheSpread #ShareYourStory

Regarding a Washoe county resident they believe was reinfected with the novel coronavirus after recovery, the case is still being considered for publication.

In order to confirm reinfection, Pandori says they have to distinguish from known reinfection or proven reinfection.

“That requires rigorous scientific work and evidence to establish true reinfection,” said Dr. Pandori.

Pandori says of the confirmed reinfection cases, one in Hong Kong and two in Europe, this gives proof that there will be long-term immunity challenges.

They hope to later be able to determine whether this is something specific to the virus or something that happens rarely, like with other viral infections, such as the seasonal flu.

Pandori says, “This doesn’t mean the vaccine that we make doesn’t work,” just that they have to administer it many times as they do with other immunizations.

Their finding show that that vaccination does not make you immune to reinfection, according to Pandori.

Pandori says we can’t generalize anything from this one case, “This version may have tricks up its sleeve,” he added.

Pandori says three things remain important and have an impact on the pandemic:

Mask-Wearing

Hand-Washing

Social-Distancing

Headed out this weekend to explore Nevada? Remember to plan ahead and follow these guidelines to stay safe and healthy, and ensure you get the best out of your adventure. #recreateresponsibly

As a reminder, weekly media teleconferences with state health officials will be held on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at noon. Dr. Pandori is scheduled to be available to answer testing-related questions on Wednesdays.

It was announced that Governor Sisolak will be on the media teleconference call on Monday Aug. 31. Please check back with 8 News Now for updates on the state’s COVID-19 response.