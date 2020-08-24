Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada.

Governor Sisolak provided opening remarks with a review of the first COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force meeting held last Thursday with details on plans moving forward in the state’s effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

Sisolak emphasized that future meetings would not only focus on the status of certain business reopening in Nevada but examine local governments and best practices in other states, with the goal of working together to find solutions.

The first COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force meeting focused on analyzing local data to come up with specific and targeted interventions.

Three areas he wants to the Task Force to review are:

Continuing to expand testing and maximizing resources available in preparation for the distribution of a vaccine

Improve data reporting, from collection to publishing information to the public, developing an overview of how the system works now and developing solutions so information flows more efficiently

A “fresh look” at how information is provided to Nevadans so they can get an accurate, transparent and relevant sense of how the virus is affecting the state, in an easier to understand format. Looking at data trends over time, and not only day-to-day numbers

“They just want simple numbers,” said Sisolak regarding future efforts to make the state’s website cases reporting data easier to understand.

Sisolak discussed the new COVID Trace Nevada app that Nevada residents and visitors are encouraged to download to help with contact tracing efforts.

“What I really like about this app, is that it is an opt-in service and completely voluntary for Nevadans and visitors to use,” said Governor Sisolak.

Peek shared that the app maintains the confidentiality of the user and does not track location. It is designed to let the user know through bluetooth tokens that they may possibly have been exposed. It will also provide a possible date of exposure to assist with determining the recommended quarantine time.

Sisolak noted that the state is seeing positive trends in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

Nevada recorded an additional 3 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 66,010 cases, an increase of 409 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 332 were in Clark County, with 55 in Washoe County, and the other 22 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 814,793 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 5,110 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.6% and the daily test positivity rate is 11.4%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at rate of .09% or 578 new cases per day.

Cage pointed out that Nevadans should look at this data in terms of trends.

There were 771 hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported in Nevada. Statewide hospital occupancy rates are at 73% with 63% occupancy recorded for intensive care units.

Ventilators were reported at 35% use in Nevada.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 12,173 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

Regarding the new contact tracing app, Governor Sisolak emphasized that it will notify the user of a “potential for exposure”, not a confirmed place of exposure.

“It can’t be so specific that it could identify individuals,” said Governor Sisolak.

He wants to educate the public on how they can best protect themselves and others. He said he wouldn’t want to harm a business by publishing half information.

Moving forward, this teleconference with members of the media will be held on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at noon, with Dr. Pandori, the Director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, available to answer testing-related questions on Wednesdays.

8 News NOW will continue to publish these summarized updates on our website.