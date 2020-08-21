Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded an additional 13 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 63,433 cases, an increase of 849 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 726 were in Clark County, with 72 in Washoe County, and the other 51 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 795,264 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 8,920 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.5% and the daily test positivity rate is 8.7%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at rate of 1.1% or 669 new cases per day.

Cage encouraged Nevadans to look at this data in terms of trends.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 11,244 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

Peek shared that beginning next week, the data they collect and report by jurisdiction on their platform will include drop-down menus to separate case origin by bar, restaurant, grocery store, and other locations.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.