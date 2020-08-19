Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded an additional 32 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 63,028 cases, an increase of 389 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 277 were in Clark County, with 105 in Washoe County, and the other 7 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 769,298 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 6,584 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.7% and the daily test positivity rate is 12.5%.

Related Content NEW: Clark County reports 32 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours Video

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at rate of 1.2% or 711 new cases per day.

Currently, 867 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada, a downward trend.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 74% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 64% for all patients.

About 39% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 10,951 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

MITIGATION EFFORTS

Regarding the low number of cases reported today, Cage says they are looking at it in terms of trends.

“These numbers represent the mark of an overall decreasing trend due to mitigation efforts,” said Cage.

Peek added regarding the state’s COVID-19 response, “Regulatory bodies are doing everything they can to protect the community.” If a resident or visitor to Nevada feels a business isn’t following guidelines they can report them.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.