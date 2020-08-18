Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 18

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded an additional 25 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 62,639 cases, an increase of 672 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 618 were in Clark County, with 39 in Washoe County, and the other 15 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 762,714 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 2,602 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.7% and the daily test positivity rate is 14.1%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at rate of 1.2% or 731 new cases per day.

Currently, 903 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada, a downward trend.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 73% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 62% for all patients.

About 39% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 10,585 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

One of the areas the state is focusing on related to community spread is what they call “backyard barbecue” events. Peek reminded Nevadans to reduce party party size, wear face-coverings and maintain social distancing at these informal or family gatherings.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.