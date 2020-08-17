Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded an additional 5 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 61,967 cases, an increase of 662 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 591 were in Clark County, with 67 in Washoe County, and the other 4 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 759,112 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 8,608 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.7% and the daily test positivity rate is 13.4%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at rate of 1.2% or 714 new cases per day.

Currently, 869 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 73% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 60% for all patients.

About 37% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 10,208 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.