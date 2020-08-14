Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded an additional 15 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 59,749 cases, an increase of 1,099 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 888 were in Clark County, with 155 in Washoe County, and the other 56 were spread throughout the state.

The large number of new confirmed cases is due to a lab reporting issue. The DHHS is working to identify and fix this issue.

Nevada has now completed a total of 735,891 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 8,608 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.5% and the daily test positivity rate is 14.5%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at rate of 1.3% or 745 new cases per day.

Currently, 948 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 74% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 64% for all patients.

About 39% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

Today, the Nevada Health Response Team flagged 6 counties as having elevated disease transmission rates.

Clark County

Elko

Humboldt

Lander

Nye

Washoe

These counties have been notified and are in the process of submitting and reviewing self-assessment and action plans identifying what is happening at a county level in the areas of necessary mitigation.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 9,740 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

LAB TURNAROUND TIMES

Lab turnaround times in the state has been updated to 3 days.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.