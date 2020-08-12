Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded an additional 15 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 58,048 cases, an increase of 528 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 435 were in Clark County, with 72 in Washoe County, and the other 21 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 717,3306 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 4,687 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.5% and the daily test positivity rate is 12.7%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at rate of 1.4% or 763 new cases per day.

According to Cage, they are seeing positive shifts in trends with a sustained decline in new cases in Nevada. “This positive shift is likely directly attributable to mitigation efforts in place, and should not be interpreted as a reason to decrease those efforts,” said Cage.

Currently, 998 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 73% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 64% for all patients.

About 39% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 9,187 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.