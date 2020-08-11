Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Team update for August 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

Nevada recorded an additional 18 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 57,520 cases, an increase of 548 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 495 were in Clark County, with 43 in Washoe County, and the other 10 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 712,619 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 4,158 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.5% and the daily test positivity rate is 13.3%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at rate of 1.4% or 763 new cases per day.

According to Cage, data continues to suggest a slowing of growth rates related to both new cases and hospitalizations.

Currently, 971 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Nevada.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are averaging 71% for all patients, adult ICU occupancy is averaging 61% for all patients.

About 39% of ventilators are in use statewide for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 8,977 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

For clarification on daily calculations of new cases, Peek explained that once an individual tests positive, quarantines, and then retests, if they continue to receive a positive test result, they are not counted again as a new case.

A person would only be counted twice in the daily report of new cases if they received a negative test result confirming their recovery, and then tested positive at a later date.

As mentioned in the introduction, additional information about these resources can be found on the Nevada Health Response website.