Nevada health officials continue to recommend COVID-19 testing for close contacts, despite sudden change in CDC guidance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on the ongoing COVID-19 response in Nevada during a daily teleconference with members of the media.

In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changing their COVID-19 testing guidance earlier this week saying some individuals without symptoms may not need to be tested, State of Nevada health officials confirm they will not be adopting the new guidance.

Nevada health officials continue to strongly recommend testing for all individuals, symptomatic or asymptomatic, who have been in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Prior to the change made this week, the CDC guidelines recommended testing “close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection” so that “contacts of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection be quickly identified and tested.”

The State of Nevada will continue with this guidance.

Nevada has been recommending expanded testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients since May 5, when DHHS issued a technical bulletin to health care providers and facilities. The technical bulletin can be accessed here.

“We disagree with the change in CDC guidelines and will continue to strongly recommend and urge testing for all individuals – symptomatic or asymptomatic – who have been in close contact of persons with COVID-19,” said Dr. Ishan Azzam, Nevada’s Chief Medical Officer.

“The continued testing of asymptomatic individuals is vital in helping state and local health officials determine the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, in addition to being a critical component of our contact tracing efforts, especially due to the fact that a significant number of transmissions can come from people not experiencing symptoms. Testing will help provide Nevadans with more information about their own health conditions and will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” added Azzam.

On today’s COVID Response Team media update phone call Cage said, “This counter and somewhat sudden guidance from the CDC is not helpful for us in carrying out that mission.”

Nevada recorded an additional 20 deaths today. The death rates we are seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago, according to Cage.

The facts, figures, and information provided on this media call are also provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of the time of the state’s media call, Nevada had logged 66,666 cases, an increase of 253 cases since yesterday.

Of these new cases, 152 were in Clark County, with 88 in Washoe County, and the other 13 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 823,189 PCR tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 3,407 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.6% and the daily test positivity rate is 11.1%.

For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at rate of 0.08% or 520 new cases per day.

Cage encouraged Nevadans to look at this data in terms of trends.

According to Cage, 761 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Nevada as of yesterday. This includes 611 confirmed patients, a decrease of 41 patients from yesterday.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the first case of COVID-19 yesterday, they have identified 12,804 new cases as a result of contact tracing.

Regarding Nevada’s proximity-based COVID TRACE app expected to complement contact tracing efforts, it currently has had 15,000 downloads.

Download the free, secure Nevada COVID Trace app available through Apple or Android. Without compromising your privacy this app can notify you if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Find more information at https://t.co/RYD5hOoSqy #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/465lrH7HD0 — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) August 26, 2020

It was pointed out by Peek that the exposure notifications will only work if you update the application to the latest version. For more information, please visit the Nevada Health Response website.

CLARK COUNTY STOP SWAB & GO ANNOUNCEMENT

The Stop, Swab & Go program hopes to test 60k people in about 12 days. The federal government has a contractor that comes in and runs the entire testing process from start to finish.

“We expect it will not disrupt our testing process or turnaround at all,” said Cage in response to a media question of how this surge testing event will affect funding and turnaround times for our current testing.

Need a COVID-19 Test? Just Stop, Swab & Go! Each site will operate Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug, 31 through Sept. 18, providing self-administered nasal swab test. #NVCOVIDTesting pic.twitter.com/e9RfwbAdQd — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) August 26, 2020

EXPANDED TESTING EVENTS

According to Nevada state health officials, expanding testing plays a major part in influencing the state’s prevention and control measures while leading to a larger number of Nevadans being made aware of their conditions, knowledge that could further slow community transmissions.

If you do get tested, state health officials recommend you self-quarantine or isolate pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or public health professional.

#COVID19: If you were tested at one of our community testing events, you can access your test results online: https://t.co/tCIWxgLS7o. You should self-quarantine until you get your results. #StaySafe #MaskUpNV pic.twitter.com/6bCIhDwVHj — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) August 26, 2020

The Nevada Health Response website has an easy-to-use testing locator tool on the website, nvhealthresponse.nv.gov, where residents and visitors can find testing locator sites.