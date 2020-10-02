Nevada’s continuing unemployment claims fall, but may signal shift to other benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Claims for continued unemployment benefits fell to 190,613 for the week ending Sept. 26, down 12,795 (6.3%) from the previous week, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

It’s the first time since mid-April that continued claims dropped below 200,000. The March closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic sent unemployment soaring in April.

Claims for continued Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fell to 95,829 for the same week, down from 101,064, DETR said. That’s a 5.2% drop.

But the drops might reflect a shift as Nevadans exhaust their benefits, rather than actually going back to work.

Two other programs that provide relief after benefits are exhausted both saw initial claims go up.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 37,346 claims filed in the week, an increase of 5,964 claims from a week ago.

PEUC claims are expected to increase as large groups of regular program filers exhaust their regular unemployment benefits, DETR said.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 4,146 claims filed in the week, an increase of 379 claims from a week ago.

Initial claims for regular unemployment continued to drop, reflecting their lowest point since mid-March.

DETR said initial claims totaled 7,525, down 673 (8.2%) from the previous week.

Through the week ending September 26, there have been 704,670 initial claims filed in 2020, 680,754 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Initial claims for PUA benefits totaled 11,198, down 240 (2.1%) from the previous week.

Through the week ending September 26, 474,133 PUA initial claims have been filed.

DETR also reported Nevada’s insured unemployment rate at 13.7%, down from 14.7%. That rate is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system. It is different from the state’s total unemployment rate, last reported at 13.2% on Sept. 22.

Unemployment stands at 15.5% in Las Vegas, DETR reported on Sept. 22.