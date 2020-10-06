Nevada’s congressional Democrats accuse Trump of playing politics with COVID-19 relief

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 20: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) (L) introduces U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen (D-NV) during a rally at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 featuring former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on October 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early voting for the midterm elections in Nevada begins today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Democratic US senators and representatives took aim at President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the president rejected efforts to fund more COVID-19 relief for Americans.

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto tweeted on the Trump administration’s focus on the Supreme Court nomination process, and Nevadans’ need for more economic relief:

Nevadans need help, and we need a Senate and President who care enough to act and pass the next economic stimulus package now. https://t.co/fwbnrS2l1q — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) October 6, 2020

US Sen. Jacky Rosen called Trump’s actions “unacceptable,” and reaffirmed the need for a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package.

We need a bipartisan #COVID19 package to get desperately-needed relief to frontline workers, small businesses, and hardworking families.



It's unacceptable for the President to walk away from the negotiating table.



Millions of Americans – and Nevadans – are counting on us. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) October 6, 2020

“Millions of Americans – and Nevadans – are counting on us,” Rosen said.

US Rep. Dina Titus said, “It is unconscionable that President Trump announced his intention to stop negotiating on a relief bill until after Election Day. People in Las Vegas are hurting right now through no fault of their own and they simply cannot afford to wait.”

Every day that goes by while President Trump stands in the way of a deal is another day that lives and jobs will be lost that could have been saved. It’s far past time to stop the posturing and get something done to help people who are struggling through no fault of their own. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) October 6, 2020

And US Rep. Susie Lee posted a video demanding that Trump return to the negotiating table:

A new Supreme Court Justice won’t pay rent or feed Nevada families.



RT if you want the President to stop playing politics and come back to the negotiating table. pic.twitter.com/iGihr9BSNU — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) October 6, 2020

“I call on the president to get back to the negotiating table. I know personally, I’m committed to a bipartisan deal. Because that’s what Nevadans need and deserve,” Lee said.