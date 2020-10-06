Nevada’s congressional Democrats accuse Trump of playing politics with COVID-19 relief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Democratic US senators and representatives took aim at President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the president rejected efforts to fund more COVID-19 relief for Americans.
US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto tweeted on the Trump administration’s focus on the Supreme Court nomination process, and Nevadans’ need for more economic relief:
US Sen. Jacky Rosen called Trump’s actions “unacceptable,” and reaffirmed the need for a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package.
“Millions of Americans – and Nevadans – are counting on us,” Rosen said.
US Rep. Dina Titus said, “It is unconscionable that President Trump announced his intention to stop negotiating on a relief bill until after Election Day. People in Las Vegas are hurting right now through no fault of their own and they simply cannot afford to wait.”
And US Rep. Susie Lee posted a video demanding that Trump return to the negotiating table:
“I call on the president to get back to the negotiating table. I know personally, I’m committed to a bipartisan deal. Because that’s what Nevadans need and deserve,” Lee said.