Nevada’s 56 deaths in 2 days described as the ‘why’ behind Sisolak’s moves

LAS VEGAS — A state official says two straight days of a record 28 reported COVID-19 deaths probably stems from what people were doing five weeks ago — before Gov. Steve Sisolak made mask use mandatory and closed bars again in late June.

State pandemic response chief Caleb Cage said Wednesday the 56 new deaths reported in the last two days is why the governor put a mask order in place and shut down bars in seven counties, as well as Las Vegas and Reno.

The statewide death total is now at least 704 since Nevada’s first new coronavirus death was reported March 16.