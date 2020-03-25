Nevada’s 2020 primary election will be an all-mail absentee ballot election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s 2020 primary election will be an all-mail election, according to the Nevada Secretary of State Office.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, in partnership with Nevada’s 17 county election officials, made the announcement Tuesday about the June 9, 2020 primary election.

Here’s how it will work:

All active registered voters in Nevada will be mailed an absentee ballot for the primary election. No action or steps, such as submitting an absentee ballot request application, will be required by individual voters in order to receive a ballot in the mail.

Voters will be able to mark their ballot at home and then return it by mail using a postage-prepaid envelope or by dropping it off in person at a designated county location.

The Nevada Secretay of State Office said Secretary Cegavske seeks to reassure voters in Nevada that their health and safety while participating in voting is paramount to state and local election officials.

Secretary Cegavske sent the following statement:

“Because of the many uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the immediate need to begin preparations for the 2020 primary election, it became necessary for me to take action regarding how the election will be conducted,” said Cegavske. “Based on extensive conversations with Nevada’s 17 county election officials, we have jointly determined that the best option for the primary election is to conduct an all-mail election.”

The training of thousands of poll workers who support Nevada’s large in-person voter effort was scheduled to begin next week. However, to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, federal and state health officials have discouraged group gatherings.

Plus, the majority of Nevada’s poll workers belong to groups that are at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19, so to maintain a high level of access to the ballot, while protecting the safety of voters and poll workers, the decision to conduct an all-mail primary election was made.

Even though the majority of voters will be casting a mail ballot for the June 9, 2020 primary election, the high standard Nevada has set for ensuring the security, fairness, and accuracy of elections will still be met.

Voters are also encouraged to confirm that their voter registration information is up-to-date, including mailing address and political party affiliation. Visit www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov to register to vote online or make updates to your existing voter record.

Voters are reminded that absentee ballots must be dropped off in person by the close of polls on Election Day, or postmarked by Election Day. Ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and received no later than seven days after the election will be counted. Additionally, if a voter fails to sign the ballot return envelope or the voter’s signature does not match the one on file with the county election official, the voter will be contacted, and the voter will have up to the seventh day after the election to make the necessary correction.