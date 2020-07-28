Nevadans worried they will not be able to rely on extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a $1 trillion coronavirus aid plan Monday that includes a second round of direct payments to Americans. McConnell introduced the HEALS (Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools) Act during a speech on the Senate floor on Monday.

However, the White House and GOP lawmakers reportedly settled on trimming the temporary federal unemployment benefit from $600 weekly to about 70% of pre-pandemic wages — a move that didn’t sit well with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats, and some people in Clark County.

8 News NOW Reporter Joe Moeller spoke to many who say that extra money each week helped them pay bills and put food on the table. Now, they’re worried.

