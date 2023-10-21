LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those who roll up their sleeves to give blood to the Red Cross will earn a chance to win $5,000.

From Oct. 21 through Nov. 9, blood, platelet, or plasma donors to the Red Cross will receive a $10 restaurant e-gift card and will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $5,000 Visa Prepaid Card.

There will be three winners with one chosen each week. Click here for more information.

The Red Cross is currently facing a severe blood donor shortfall, due to a combination of reduced summer turnout and numerous blood drive cancellations caused by natural disasters.

The demand for blood in hospitals is exceeding the rate of donations, leading to a 25% decrease in the Red Cross’s national blood supply. There is a critical need for type O donors.

“I am deeply inspired daily by the selfless dedication of our blood donors, many of whom have been giving generously for years without expecting anything in return,” Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Southern Nevada Chapter said. “This giveaway provides a chance to win a $5,000 gift card as a token of our appreciation.”

Donors can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by visiting their website.