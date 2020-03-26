Nevadans surveyed about how COVID-19 has affected shopping habits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Retail Association of Nevada hired Amplify Relations to conduct a survey of 385 Nevadans to get their opinions on the coronavirus outbreak and the impact it has had to their shopping behaviors.

Here are the findings:

Majority of Nevadans are very concerned about COVID-19

They approve of Sisolak, mixed on Trump handling of COVID-19

They support retailers but are concerned about product availability

So far, grocery bills aren’t going up, but products are hard to find

Nevadans overwhelmingly approve of closing public spaces, colleges, schools

They expect this outbreak to cost them more, while they earn less

Part time employees are beginning to see cuts to hours and are split on expectations over the next four weeks Nevadans overwhelmingly (91%) agree that if everyone only purchases what they need, there will be enough for everyone.

The survey that was conducted on March 23 has a margin of error of 5% and was limited to Nevadans who reported being employed full time or part-time as of March 1, 2020.