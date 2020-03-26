Nevadans surveyed about how COVID-19 has affected shopping habits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Retail Association of Nevada hired Amplify Relations to conduct a survey of 385 Nevadans to get their opinions on the coronavirus outbreak and the impact it has had to their shopping behaviors.
Here are the findings:
- Majority of Nevadans are very concerned about COVID-19
- They approve of Sisolak, mixed on Trump handling of COVID-19
- They support retailers but are concerned about product availability
- So far, grocery bills aren’t going up, but products are hard to find
- Nevadans overwhelmingly approve of closing public spaces, colleges, schools
- They expect this outbreak to cost them more, while they earn less
- Part time employees are beginning to see cuts to hours and are split on expectations over the next four weeks Nevadans overwhelmingly (91%) agree that if everyone only purchases what they need, there will be enough for everyone.
The survey that was conducted on March 23 has a margin of error of 5% and was limited to Nevadans who reported being employed full time or part-time as of March 1, 2020.