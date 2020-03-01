Nevadans stress collaboration when it comes to fighting COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Nevada, but state leaders and even everyday community members are still taking extra precautions.

Local health officials maintain that the risk of Nevadans being infected with COVID-19 is still very low, but they’re not taking any chances.

Nevada state leaders are ramping up their role when it comes to combatting COVID-19.

“We’re going to prepare, not panic,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “As governor, it is incumbent upon me to ensure that our state continue to prepare for any scenarios.”

Health agencies are focusing on travelers coming from highly impacted areas.

“The travelers are under public health surveillance for 14 days,” stated Melissa Peek-Bullock, Nevada State Epidemiologist. “During this period, these returning travelers are monitored for any symptoms.”

The goal is to detect and isolate potential cases. We’ve learned the Southern Nevada Health District is capable of testing for the virus as of Thursday, which means samples don’t need to be sent to the CDC.

“They’re functioning now, and so that will certainly help us in the future, decrease our response times,” said Dr. Vit Kraushaar, Medical Investigator with SNHD.

We spoke to local teachers who are taking steps of their own to keep students safe.

“All of my equipment that I use, I make sure that I disinfect it with Lysol spray that was provided by the school,” said P.E. teacher Jay Fair. “Any cloth material that I use, such as jerseys or pinnies, I wash it every other day.”

“When we do our morning meeting, we talk about, again, what are we going to do. We’re going to wash our hands, we’re going to use antibacterial hand sanitizer,” added kindergarten teacher Kristan Nigro.

CCSD told parents this week that their emergency operations plan includes a response.

The goal for everyone, state-wide, is to work together.

“We’re going to choose collaboration over chaos,” said Governor Sisolak.

Again, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada. We’re told three people were tested for the virus, but they were all negative.