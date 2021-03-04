Nevadans report issues booking DMV appointments; department cites backlog

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most people expect a wait when they visit the DMV, but many across the valley are reporting a new problem. They either can’t find an appointment or have to book one months out.

This means the simplest tasks take forever to complete, and drivers reached out to 8 News Now asking why this is happening.

Those at the DMV on Thursday said they had to book appointments months in advance just for simple things like license renewals and registration.

It looks like once you get to the DMV, if you have an appointment, things move fairly smoothly. The issue is booking that time slot.

8 News Now reached out to a spokesperson with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, and he says unfortunately, months of COVID restrictions have led to appointment backlogs and staffing issues.

He said the department is working through these issues, but in the meantime he is asking for everyone’s patience.

“We’re doing the very best we can with what we have,” said Kevin Malone of the Nevada DMV. “We have a combination of COVID restrictions and staffing shortages. We have open positions that we can’t fill. Plus, people are taking vacations and so forth, plus we have people taking vacations and so forth it’s been a year for all of them.”

Malone also said the DMV has had a huge issue with no shows. About 50 percent of the people with set appointments don’t make them, which adds to the backlog.

He also said the department releases new appointments 90 days out every business day, but they are usually snatched up by mid-morning. So, if you want to secure a time, he suggests visiting the website as early as you can.