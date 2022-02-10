Nevadans react to Gov. Sisolak announcement to end state-wide mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now spoke with several residents regarding Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement on Thursday, in which he told Nevadans they will no longer have to wear masks in public places due to a downward trend in COVID-19 case numbers.

The announcement comes nearly two years after the mandate was first put into place.

Some customers at the Bagel Cafe in Summerlin say they were surprised by the news, while others say they were confused at first, some employees ditched the masks right away.

Savvas Andrew the owner of the Bagel Cafe says he has been waiting for the announcement.

“I have customers they come from Texas or Florida who say they don’t have to wear it over there why do I have to do it here. It is a constant aggravating, I am excited,” he told 8 News Now.

Karla Arras is an employee at the cafe and says it hasn’t always been easy to work with masks on.

“It is amazing I mean you go to Florida and you never even had to wear a mask so it is awesome that we finally decided to get rid of them,” Arras added.

Throughout much of the day, several Southern Nevada public and private entities released statements on the governor’s statement and their decision on whether or not to continue the mask mandate at their individual businesses.

During the governor’s announcement Thursday, Sisolak said employers, organizations, and school districts could set their own policies regarding masks.

On Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued its statement regarding the mask mandate.

The statement is as follows below.

LVMPD employees are no longer required to wear face coverings in the workplace, except as stated below. At the recommendation of the Southern Nevada Health District, personnel in LVMPD detention facilities will wear a mask when in proximity of inmates known or suspected of being infected with COVID-19. Personnel entering jail facilities are encouraged to wear masks. Department members will comply with policies of community businesses and organizations that may still require face coverings, including airports and places serving vulnerable populations, such as hospitals and long-term care facilities. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

University Medical Center CEO Mason Van Houweling also released a statement regarding how the company will move forward following the announcement.

Van Houweling’s statement is as follows below.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rapidly decline, UMC supports Governor Steve Sisolak’s decision to lift Nevada’s mask mandate. We continue to make significant progress in the fight against COVID-19. Today’s decision by Governor Sisolak reflects the improving situation on the ground at UMC and across Nevada. We have updated UMC’s mask requirements based on today’s announcement. Masks are no longer required in non-clinical areas of UMC, including offices, conference rooms, lobbies and public common areas. UMC continues to require masks in all patient care areas. As we move forward to a new phase of the pandemic, UMC remains committed to providing our community with access to the state’s safest clinical environment. We continue to provide COVID-19 testing for every hospitalized patient, allowing our team to rapidly detect and isolate new cases. We have achieved 100 percent compliance with UMC’s staff vaccine mandate. Our world-class team members take pride in helping our community recover and move toward a healthier future.” Mason Van Houweling, CEO of UMC

Some residents tell 8 News Now they are glad the mandate has been lifted, others say they feel safer continuing to wear their masks.