Nevadans have $15.3 million in unclaimed tax refunds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You could be one of the Nevadans with unclaimed money from the IRS. The government says there are more than 15,000 Nevadans who have yet to claim their refund from 2017.

“The IRS wants to help taxpayers who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2017 tax returns yet,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Time is quickly running out for these taxpayers. There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17. We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return.”

The IRS estimates the average return to be around $845.

According to the IRS, taxpayers seeking a 2017 tax refund could have their checks held if they have not filed tax returns for 2018 and 2019. In addition, the refund will be applied to any amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans.

If the tax return is not filed within the three-year period and the refund is not claimed, the law allows the government to keep the money. The window of opportunity to file for the refund closes on May 17, 2021.

In addition, people stand to lose more than just their refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2017. Many low and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). For 2017, the credit was worth as much as $6,318. The EITC helps individuals and families whose incomes are below certain thresholds. The thresholds for 2017 were:

• $48,340 ($53,930 if married filing jointly) for those with three or more qualifying children;

• $45,007 ($50,597 if married filing jointly) for people with two qualifying children;



• $39,617 ($45,207 if married filing jointly) for those with one qualifying child, and;



• $15,010 ($20,600 if married filing jointly) for people without qualifying children.