Nevadans growing impatient with life under COVID-19 restrictions, survey shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A survey conducted Tuesday shows fading support for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and growing support for reopening businesses when April stay-at-home guidelines expire.

But Nevadans don’t agree with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s call to reopen immediately.

The survey sponsored by the Retail Association of Nevada has talked to people three times now — March 23 (335 surveyed), April 6 (332 surveyed) and April 28 (376 surveyed). The most recent survey asked 26 questions. The results have a margin of error of 5%, according to Amplify Relations, which conducted the survey. The survey only talked to Nevadans who said they were working full or part time on March 1.

Gov. Sisolak said in a national news interview that he will extend stay-at-home orders, about a third of Nevadans disagree with the move:

On April 28, Nevadans were asked if the current shelter in place order (April 30th) should be extended. More than a third said no, and that all businesses should reopen. Another quarter of respondents said it should expire and some businesses should reopen in phases. Another quarter believe people should still stay home, but some businesses should be allowed to reopen. And 13% said Sisolak should extend the stay at home order as it is.

And these responses to when shelter in place should end:

Respondents generally have shifted from alarm over COVID-19 since the March 23 survey, but the questions did reveal that unemployment was affecting households of some of those who answered questions. A large portion — more than a third — of respondents in all three surveys were age 65 and older.

Download and read the full survey:

The survey included several questions to gauge consumers’ shopping experiences under stay-at-home orders. The survey indicated general support for how businesses have operated during the crisis, but people are having difficulty finding what they need online.

“When asked how soon they would be visiting businesses when they reopen, respondents plan to return to their workplaces in the near future, followed by salons,” Amplify Relations wrote in a summary. “Respondents are more likely in the near future to visit a doctor or dentist before they are planning to visit a restaurant, mall or concert. Festivals and concerts showed the longest delay with a majority of respondents not planning to attend for at least a few months.”