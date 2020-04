LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of Nevadans will hold a rally on Saturday to voice their opinions about reopening Nevada. It is being organized by a group called “Operation Nevada.”

The rally is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at the Grant Sawyer Building. Organizers say they are expecting close to 100 people in attendance.

They are demanding the recall of Gov. Sisolak, as well as the re-opening of all businesses in Nevada by the end of the month.