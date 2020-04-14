Nevadans filing for unemployment frustrated with inconsistencies, confusion of the website

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge in unemployment claims has inundated the state’s unemployment office, causing frustration for many people trying to file. Just last week, the director of the department of unemployment and rehabilitation admitted the system was having issues, and that they’re working on improving it.

8 News Now Reporter Sally Jaramillo spoke to a few Nevadans filing for unemployment, and Tomika Brown was one who shared her frustration.

She says she assumed the phone lines would be busy, so she put off calling and decided instead to go online,

According to Brown, under the terminated questions listed, there was nothing relating to COVID-19, making the process even more confusing. Brown says she also has an unemployment debit card that’s still pending resolution.

“Please put out more information about what’s going on what can be expected, and please make it accurate,” Brown asked. “I noticed this morning there is a new button to the home page that says reactivate my claim what does that mean?”

When asked about some of the concerns, the Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation sent the following statement: