Nevadans’ favorite song to rock out to during the holiday season is ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you know the most popular Christmas carol of all? According to VerizonSpecials.com, each state has their own favorite Christmas song, including here in Las Vegas.

When it comes to the state of Nevada, our holiday musical cheer is “Jingle Bell Rock.”

VerizonSpecials.com looked at the 23 Christmas songs people are streaming the most on iHeartRadio and Spotify. From there, the company analyzed each song’s Google search volume by state.

Californians listen to “Feliz Navidad” the most, while Montana’s top pick is “Winter Wonderland.” West Virginia, home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, routinely rocks out to Elvis’s “Blue Christmas.”

