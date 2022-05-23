LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, Nevadans may experience what one travel expert is calling a “flightmare.”

According to data collected by Priceline, Las Vegas is the most popular destination among travelers for Memorial Day weekend in 2022. This, combined with an easing of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, means Las Vegas airports are expected to have a serious uptick in travelers.

With the influx of travelers visiting Las Vegas, combined with locals attempting to leave the valley, air and foot traffic is expected to be higher than usual, potentially causing delays, postponements, or even cancellations.

The travel website FamilyDestinationsGuide.com has compiled a list of tips for travelers ahead of the summer season including, booking flights that depart earlier in the day. This gives people a better chance of getting rebooked if there’s an unforeseen cancellation.

Anticipate delays and plan accordingly. Lengthy wait times at checkpoints and airline counters can happen without warning. Plan ahead and expect longer than usual wait times.

Review your travel insurance policy. In unpredictable travel times following the pandemic, and the busy upcoming summer season, its a good idea to be cover all your bases and make sure you ensure you’re financially covered if a cancellation or serious delay occurs.