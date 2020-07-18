‘Nevada Workers Coalition’ sends letter to Gov. Sisolak and legislators asking them to ‘put workers first’

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Twenty-two organizations across the state of Nevada have now come together and formed a statewide coalition. The goal of the “Nevada Workers Coalition” is to “promote workers’ rights and to push back against any proposed legislation giving business immunity from liability,” according to a release sent out by the organization.

The coalition recently sent a letter to Governor Steve Sisolak and legislators, urging them to put workers first, instead of removing legal accountability for businesses. The coalition says this would not only jeopardize the health and safety of workers but it would also jeopardize everyone who enters those workplaces.

The following statement was also released by the Nevada Workers Coalition:

“The pandemic cannot be an excuse for failing to protect workers and the public. Nevada workers’ health and safety must come first because when workers are protected, our entire community and our economy are secure. No company or business exists without workers, and jobs are no good if someone does not have their life or health. If companies are really committed to being all in this together, they should do the right thing and prioritize the lives and wellbeing of their workforce rather than their bottom line. We oppose any legislation that would provide immunity for casinos or any corporation for that matter. Protections for unfounded liability already exist and it’s up the courts to decide whether or not a lawsuit is warranted, not, for-profit businesses. Without being able to hold corporations responsible, Nevadans and tourists will not be safe. We need Governor Sisolak and Nevada Legislators to protect workers by not allowing businesses to get away with irresponsible actions. Don’t pass immunity from liability.” Nevada Workers Coalition

The Nevada Workers Coalition is made up of the following organizations: