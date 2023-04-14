LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In 2021, Nevada had its worst year for fatal work injuries since 2016, according to a report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report shows 43 people died on the job in 2021, compared to 37 in 2020. Transportation incidents resulted in nearly half of the deaths (44%) which is higher than 38% nationwide. A total of 5,190 people died in the U.S. from work injuries in 2021.

The other causes of Nevada work deaths during 2021 were: 16% due to violence and other injuries by persons or animals, 16% due to falls, slips, and trips, 12% due to exposure to harmful substances or environments, and 12% to other.

Nevada’s fatal work injuries have ranged from a high of 71 in 2007 to a low of 24 in 2009.