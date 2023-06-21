LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Women’s Film Festival is back this weekend.

The festival is in its 9th year and it’s the only festival in Nevada to showcase women in film in key creative positions.

“Women need to have better representation when it comes to filmmaking, or really any field you can name,” Nevada Women’s Film Festival Communications Director Gina Mizzoni said.

The festival will be held at the UNLV Department of Film from Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25.

The festival features 108 films from across genres, including short films, feature films, and documentaries.

“We help to elevate the voices of female filmmakers and tell the stories of women,” Mizzoni added.

The complete schedule of film showings can be found on the Festival website.

Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets at this link. The festival pass will get you access to the entire four-day festival. The pass is $50, though there is a discount for students and seniors.

Tickets for individual showings start at $12.