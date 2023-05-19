LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada woman is accused of setting a trailer on fire after she threatened her neighbor and property owner that she was going to burn it down, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 11, the State Fire Marshal and NCSO deputies responded to a fire near the corner of Delk and Water Street in Tonopah. During their investigation deputies learned that Tonya Carter made threats to her neighbor and the property owner that she was going to burn down their trailer.

Nevada woman accused of setting a trailer on fire after she threatened her neighbor that she was going to burn it down. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Carter was also seen leaving the property minutes before the fire was reported, NCSO said.

Carter was arrested and taken to the Nye County Detention Center where she was booked on several arson-related charges.