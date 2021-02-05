Nevada woman arrested after bomb threat shuts down two courthouses

ELKO — Elko County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Nevada woman they believe made a bomb threat at a courthouse on the day her companion was scheduled to be sentenced on drug charges.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Jessica Eusted of Wells is suspected of calling in the bomb threat from a pay phone in Wells on Tuesday.

Authorities weren’t sure which courthouse she meant, so they shut down the Elko County Courthouse and Wells Justice Court.

She was arrested later that day on Interstate 80 and booked on charges, including suspicion of making a bomb threat and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.