Nevada woman accused of bitcoin murder-for-hire plot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal grand jury in California has indicted a 36-year-old Nevada woman accused of trying to hire a hit man on the internet for $5,000 in bitcoin to kill her ex-husband.

Kristy Lynn Felkins of Fallon is accused of communicating with someone in 2016 on a website that purported to offer murder-for-hire services.

Federal court records say the website indicated her ex-husband was living in Durham, North Carolina, at the time and she wanted him killed while he was traveling in Chico, California.

Authorities say the website was a scam that simply took money from unsuspecting customers and is no longer active.

