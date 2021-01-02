UPDATE: Nevada wing of Civil Air Patrol assist in search for overdue aircraft, pilot safely located

UPDATE (1/2/2021) 9:40 a.m.: The pilot from an “overdue aircraft” reported on Friday was located at Lake Havasu, Arizona Saturday morning. Civil Air Patrol (CAP) says personnel made contact and found the pilot to be safe and in no distress.

The Nevada wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), United States Air Force Auxiliary provided aircraft and personnel for the search. Volunteer members from Southern Nevada also participated.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), United States Air Force Auxiliary is helping in the search for an overdue aircraft that was last seen on Friday near 29 Palms, Calif.

According to CAP, the aircraft disappeared from radar near Needles Airport in Needles, Calif. Officials do not know how may people were on board.

The aircraft is a 1957 straight tail Cessna 182 Skylane. It’s described as a white aircraft with blue green stripes and wing tips.

CAP says it will be operating several aircraft in the Southern Nevada, Arizona and California region, so “pilots are urged to avoid the area or fly with extreme caution if in the area,” CAP Lieutenant colonel Thomas Cooper noted in a news release Saturday.

People with any information should call (702) 550-8785, or if an emergency, 9-1-1.