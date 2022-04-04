LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada will receive the initial funds from the $285.2 million awarded through opioid settlements this month. Clark County will receive $22 million.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the announcement during a Monday news conference.

The money comes from a multi-state settlement with the three largest opioid distributors, an agreement with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and its U.S.-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, and a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The money will go toward the fight against the opioid epidemic.

“The money comes at a perfect time as April is the National Month of Hope. We’ve joined together and brought money to give hope to people of Nevada and to those that suffered the devastation and impact of this horrible epidemic,” Ford said.

He said Nevada continues to be one of the hardest-hit states with death rates still spiking. He’s hoping the money can help change that statistic.