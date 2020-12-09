Nevada will have to borrow to continue paying unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund shrinks, Nevada is preparing to borrow money to cover benefit payments. The key takeaway: benefits will continue to be paid “without interruption.”

Nevada was one of the hardest-hit states in the COVID-19 pandemic, with unemployment rates that rose above 30 percent as resorts shut down in March. A tourism-dependent economy is still lagging as the pandemic stifles airline travel and convention travel.

A statement from Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation made it clear that unemployment benefits will continue to flow.

“We track the balance in the trust fund carefully,” DETR spokeswoman Rosa Mendez said. “We have recently made the U.S. Department of Labor aware that we may need to borrow funds (over 34 states are currently borrowing funds). Claimants who are eligible will continue to receive their benefits without interruption.”

A study of unemployment funds by the Republican Policy Committee showed Nevada among the states that were prepared with a well-funded trust fund. Nevada was “at or above minimum solvency recommendations.”

But even with federal assistance, that money is nearly gone. As of Friday, the fund contained enough money to pay about 11 days of benefits. Weekly payments for all the unemployment programs are currently costing over $90 million each week.

A total of nearly $8 billion has been paid out.

Nevada borrowed money to pay unemployment claims in 2010 as the Great Recession continued. That recession began in 2008. It took about four years for Nevada to repay those loans.

California was the first state to borrow money to cover unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Wall Street Journal.