Nevada welfare offices reopen with rules for face coverings, distancing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State welfare offices have reopened, but people are still encouraged to access Medicaid, SNAP and other assistance online or by telephone.

Offices reopened Monday, according to a news release, and anyone entering the office should wear a face covering and maintain social distancing guidelines.

Face-to-face interviews are currently suspended, but help with new EBT cards is available in person. Services are also available in person for people who do not have telephones or Internet connections.

Completed applications, change forms, or verifications should be submitted in the drop box outside the office, according to the news release.

“Be sure to include a valid phone number so we can contact you if an interview is required or we have questions about your application or other information provided,” said Steve Fisher, Administrator. “If you can conduct your business online or by telephone, please do so.”

The Community Assistance Center at 1504 North Main Street, Las Vegas will re-open in coordination with Clark County.

To apply online or submit changes, visit dwss.nv.gov and follow the Access Nevada /AccessNV links. To speak to a customer service agent to ask questions about your case, call 702-486-1646.

A full list of essential services can be found at http://dhhs.nv.gov/essentialservices/