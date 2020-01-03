Nevada was #2 on the list for states most bothered by robocalls in 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unbothered: That’s the last thing Nevadans can say when it comes to robocalls. According to a new study by Let’s Talk, Nevada was the second most bothered state in the country when it comes to robocalls.

Let’s Talk came to this conclusion after culling through robocall frequency data and thousands of Do Not Call Registry complaints.

According to Let’s Talk, in Nevada, the study found that:

Residents in your state were estimated to have been robocalled more than 563 million times in 2019

Nevadans made more than 50 thousand complaints to the FTC about robocalls throughout the year

Here are a few more interesting findings:

Eastern coastal states and Western states topped the “most bothered” by robocalls rankings this year , while states in the Midwest and Central U.S. were “less bothered.”

, while states in the Midwest and Central U.S. were “less bothered.” At least 58 billion robocalls were estimated to have been placed in 2019, up 22.36% from last year

were estimated to have been placed in 2019, up from last year Scams made up the largest portion (45.7%) of robocalls nationwide in 2019, followed by alerts and reminders (22.7%), payment reminders (20.3%), and telemarketing calls (11.3%)

of robocalls nationwide in 2019, followed by alerts and reminders (22.7%), payment reminders (20.3%), and telemarketing calls (11.3%) Scams are on the rise. Over the past three years, they’ve risen from making up just 17.6% of robocalls to making up more than 45% of them.

To view the full 2019 Robocall report, go here.