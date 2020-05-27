Nevada Virtual Academy graduates celebrated through drive-by ceremony

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday was a special day for the Nevada Virtual Academy seniors as they celebrated graduation.

More than 150 seniors were able to receive their diplomas in a drive-thru-style graduation ceremony.

“This is so important. Our kids work 12 years to have this day and we wanted to find a way to honor that and celebrate,” head of the school, Yolanda Hamilton said. “We surveyed the kids and they wanted to have some kind of face-to-face ceremony and this is what we came up with.”

Because the school is already online, students were able to continue their education without any new changes during the pandemic.

8 News Now sends a congratulations to the Nevada Virtual Academy graduates, as well as the rest of the graduating seniors across the valley!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories