Nevada Virtual Academy graduates celebrated through drive-by ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday was a special day for the Nevada Virtual Academy seniors as they celebrated graduation.

More than 150 seniors were able to receive their diplomas in a drive-thru-style graduation ceremony.

“This is so important. Our kids work 12 years to have this day and we wanted to find a way to honor that and celebrate,” head of the school, Yolanda Hamilton said. “We surveyed the kids and they wanted to have some kind of face-to-face ceremony and this is what we came up with.”

Because the school is already online, students were able to continue their education without any new changes during the pandemic.

8 News Now sends a congratulations to the Nevada Virtual Academy graduates, as well as the rest of the graduating seniors across the valley!