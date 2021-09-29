Nevada uses federal relief funds to invest in educator projects

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– Nevada becomes the first state in the nation to directly invest in educator projects on DonorsChoose using federal relief money.

The Nevada Department announced the allocation of $8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to help public school educators get classroom resources for the school year through DonorsChoose, which is a nonprofit crowdfunding website. This collaboration provides Nevada teachers with up to $800 in funding for their projects and empowering them to support their students’ success by getting the classroom resources they need.

Nevada Governor Sisolak says he is proud that the state can provide teachers with the funds they need for their classroom projects. “Nevada’s educators are some of the finest in the nation and have risen to the occasion again and again throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to support our students, families, and school communities,” said Governor Sisolak.

As part of the partnership with NDE, DonorsChoose will ensure any requests for instructional materials align with the Nevada Academic Content Standards. For any requests for non-instructional items, the nonprofit will work with the state to ensure that these projects are related to one of the priority areas for Nevada’s COVID-19 recovery and response:

Ensuring safe and healthy in-person learning environments conducive to students’ social, emotional, and academic development

Access to distance education and technological capacity for teachers, students, and families

Social and emotional support of students in response to the effects of COVID-19

Support of parents, families, and communities

The Nevada Department of Education will begin funding eligible requests on a first-come, first-served basis beginning September 29, 2021, and for as long as funding is available. Educators can learn more about creating their DonorsChoose projects in the organization’s Help Center.