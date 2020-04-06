LIVE: Nevada unemployment webinar today with business owners

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with millions of people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WEBINAR TO BEGIN AT 11 A.M. (AUDIO ONLY):

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is holding a webinar with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce to discuss some of the questions employers and their employees might have during the COVID19 pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, more than 160,000 Nevadans have filed for unemployment insurance.

During the 11 a.m. webinar, DETR will discuss unemployment guidelines, applications, benefits, and resources available to employers and employees. This webinar will provide Nevada’s businesses guidance on how their employees can access federal and state unemployment benefits due to COVID-19.

Chamber members can register for the webinar here.