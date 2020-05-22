Nevada unemployment rate in April highest in nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor released statistics showing that — in April — Nevada had an unemployment rate of of nearly 30% making it the highest in the nation. It was followed by the states of Michigan and Hawaii.

(DETR held a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss unemployment issues)

According to the Nevada Department of Training and Rehabilitation, Nevada has an unemployment rate of 28.2% which is down nearly 245,000 jobs. The national rate is 14.7%.

“The numbers in this month’s report, while sobering, do not come as a surprise. Our weekly unemployment claim report has shown a significant impact to the service industry in Nevada, and estimates of unemployment in the state are in line with our data on people filing for unemployment insurance. There is no precedent for data like this, neither the magnitude of the shift nor the speed with which it has happened,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR.

The report shows the industries to lose the most jobs were the accommodation and food service industry (-40.9%), the administrative support industry (-28.2%), and the other services industry (-24.8%). Nevada is experiencing the highest unemployment rate in its history.

According to DETR, the number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending May 16 were 17,837, which was down nearly 3,800 claims from what was filed the previous week.

Nevada’s gig employees were allowed to file starting on May 16, and according to DETR, 27,399 people filed for benefits that first day under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, please use the online application available 24/7 at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling a UI Claims Call Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.