Nevada unemployment rate drops to 6.8% in November, down from 7.2%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.8% in November, down from 7.2% in October, according to figures released Friday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

California’s 6.9% unemployment was the worst in the nation, with Nevada close behind.

The monthly report also indicates job growth in the Las Vegas metro area, which added 5,100 jobs — 0.5% growth. Reno lost 300 jobs and Carson City gained 200 jobs, according to DETR.

Overall, Nevada added 2,600 jobs over the month. “This pace is a significant drop from the 12,000 jobs added last month, but continues to show the ongoing recovery from the COVID recession,” DETR said. “The largest drop from prerecession employment remains concentrated in the casino hotel industry, which remains down over 66,000 jobs compared to the 174,000 jobs in that industry in March 2019.”

“As we near the end of the year, I am encouraged to see the ongoing growth in employment and declines in unemployment. Nevada has now recovered more jobs than at the same point in the Great Recession, another sign that Nevada’s economy is resilient and continues to come back,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“As we look to the new year, we will continue to focus on helping Nevada’s employers provide good jobs for Nevada families,” Sisolak said.

DETR noted that the unemployment rate’s drop of 0.4 percentage points was the largest decline of the year.